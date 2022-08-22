Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $49,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity

Copart Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $125.38. 7,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.