Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
