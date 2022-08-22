Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. 5,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

