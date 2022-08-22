Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 11,410 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.20. 9,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

