Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 13,820 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,712. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

