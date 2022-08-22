Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $54,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

