Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Shares of MTD traded down $14.62 on Monday, reaching $1,319.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,227.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,300.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

