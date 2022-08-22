Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $115.71 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Heska comprises approximately 15.1% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 7.76% of Heska worth $115,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Heska by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $92.34 on Monday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

