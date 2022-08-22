Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,859 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 0.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 704.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,697,410. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

