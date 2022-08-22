Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

