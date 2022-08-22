Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

