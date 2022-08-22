Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Noah Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
