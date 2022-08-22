Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 4.5 %

NDSN stock traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.30. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nordson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

