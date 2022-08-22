Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,123. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.30.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 131.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 61.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

