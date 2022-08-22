NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director William E. Greehey Purchases 110,299 Shares

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) Director William E. Greehey bought 110,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 566,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

