NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,601 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $90,251,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $169,584,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.14. 8,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

