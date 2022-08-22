OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
