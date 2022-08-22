Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.38 and last traded at $67.38. Approximately 243,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,032,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

