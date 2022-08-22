Olaplex (OLPX) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 969 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 33.64% 3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.20 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 36.25

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

