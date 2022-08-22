Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,346,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.