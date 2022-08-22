Oppenheimer Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $8.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp set a $10.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

PRPL stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 927,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,669. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

