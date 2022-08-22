Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.58). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

