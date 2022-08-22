OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,795,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 817,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,745. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

