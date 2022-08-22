Orca (ORCA) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

Orca (ORCA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Orca has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $4.38 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003947 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Coin Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,099,414 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orca
