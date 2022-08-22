Orca Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Orca has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $270,175.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orca has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Coin Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,099,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orca
