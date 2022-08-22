Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $24,395,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,598,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.6 %

PINS traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

