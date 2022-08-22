Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 22,477 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,244. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.