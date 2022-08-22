Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

