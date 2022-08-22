Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,556 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

