Orion Capital Management LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15,929.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

