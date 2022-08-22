Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,722. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

