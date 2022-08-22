Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,165,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

