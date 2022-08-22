Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.99 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

