Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,544 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of NN worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,603. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,542,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,000.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 93,989 shares of company stock valued at $219,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

