Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after buying an additional 171,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

