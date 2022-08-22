Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Alpine Income Property Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.70% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,718,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $488,658 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.29. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,827. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.