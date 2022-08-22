Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Natural Gas Services Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,890 shares of company stock worth $115,404 in the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $11.40. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,062. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.