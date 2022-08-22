Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

