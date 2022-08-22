Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe makes up 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $52,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $215,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.