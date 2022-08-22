Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.34% of Amtech Systems worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 387,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

