Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.39% of Lakeland Industries worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

LAKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

