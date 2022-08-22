Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,867 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.55% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $429,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,375. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $42,205 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

