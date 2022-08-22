Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 15,111 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Unity Bancorp worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

UNTY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,274. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $307.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

