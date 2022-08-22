Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 34,250 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. 7,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,130. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.