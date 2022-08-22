Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 123,430 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,430 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 4,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

DHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

