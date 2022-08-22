Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,496,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $3,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $295.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average is $276.12. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

