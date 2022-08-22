Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Stake Lessened by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC reduced its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,665 shares during the quarter. Pathfinder Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,730,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,073. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

