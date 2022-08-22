Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.52

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.52 and last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Perficient Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

