Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Performant Financial by 2,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

