Peter Hirsch Sells 1,997 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,415. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

