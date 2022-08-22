PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $443,895.12

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $443,895.12 and approximately $126,599.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer."

