Phoneum Market Capitalization Tops $85,962.07 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $85,962.07 and approximately $59.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

